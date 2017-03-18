music

lake ransom

Lake Ransom.

by windstrewn
I write with words usually. However, I get lost in my music also (although it tends to be a much lengthier and more involved process). And, sometimes, music can communicate in a space uninhabitable by even the most wildly ambitious words. This is my latest:

lake ransom

  1. ~M
    March 18, 2017

    I’ve been listening to this as I write. Inspiring to say the least! 😉

  2. Soul Gifts
    May 24, 2017

    Hey Average Dude, methinks you have much, much more depth than that 🙂

    • windstrewn
      May 24, 2017

      Ah, you give me more credit than perhaps I am worthy. Trust me, I wake up most days feeling of no more and no less matter than everyone else I race to work in the mornings. I’m a West Texas boy whose Papaw taught him how to use a hammer and nail, with a job that trades me honest pay for 45-50 hours of honest work every week. But I do look for the silver edges in living. And, because I’ve sought it where it is and not necessarily where I might want it to be, I’ve probably found more of it than I deserve. In that, as well as in your kind compliments, I’m humbled, blessed and reminded that ‘average’ doesn’t require the connotation of ‘lowly’ or ‘uninspired’. I’m grateful for the time you’ve spent among my pages.

