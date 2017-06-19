poetry

cloven clover

Show me the stone that sings your melody...

by windstrewn
Tell me
    You’re bored.
        Tell me
          You’ve lost
            That lovin’ feeling.
              Show me your sword,
              The one you sheathed
            For lack of horror-horde,
         And I’ll shake at once
      This shield from my arm.
  I’m free-wheeling;
      Yeah, immortal to harm.
          Show me you’re alone,
            Walk gently to me.
              Show me the stone
                That sings your melody—
                Nakedly, now,
              Through the wind,
            Under the drown of rain.
        I’m the wretch,
    Much like you,
         In every dream’s disdain
            Of your experience:
              It’s true, I’ve been there,
                On the tongue of distance,
                  Between the teeth
                  Of each painful instance.
                You get it—it’s over
              For everyone else;
          But this withered clover,
      I’m scared to share it:
          All but invisible,
              Go and rip it in two,
                I can’t fairly care.
                  I’m invincible
                    In my waiting, too;
                    I’ve been nowhere
                  Already,
                Yet everywhere
          With you.

