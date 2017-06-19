Tell me
You’re bored.
Tell me
You’ve lost
That lovin’ feeling.
Show me your sword,
The one you sheathed
For lack of horror-horde,
And I’ll shake at once
This shield from my arm.
I’m free-wheeling;
Yeah, immortal to harm.
Show me you’re alone,
Walk gently to me.
Show me the stone
That sings your melody—
Nakedly, now,
Through the wind,
Under the drown of rain.
I’m the wretch,
Much like you,
In every dream’s disdain
Of your experience:
It’s true, I’ve been there,
On the tongue of distance,
Between the teeth
Of each painful instance.
You get it—it’s over
For everyone else;
But this withered clover,
I’m scared to share it:
All but invisible,
Go and rip it in two,
I can’t fairly care.
I’m invincible
In my waiting, too;
I’ve been nowhere
Already,
Yet everywhere
With you.
cloven clover
Show me the stone that sings your melody...
0 comments on “cloven clover”