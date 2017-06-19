cloven clover

Tell me

You’re bored.

Tell me

You’ve lost

That lovin’ feeling.

Show me your sword,

The one you sheathed

For lack of horror-horde,

And I’ll shake at once

This shield from my arm.

I’m free-wheeling;

Yeah, immortal to harm.

Show me you’re alone,

Walk gently to me.

Show me the stone

That sings your melody—

Nakedly, now,

Through the wind,

Under the drown of rain.

I’m the wretch,

Much like you,

In every dream’s disdain

Of your experience:

It’s true, I’ve been there,

On the tongue of distance,

Between the teeth

Of each painful instance.

You get it—it’s over

For everyone else;

But this withered clover,

I’m scared to share it:

All but invisible,

Go and rip it in two,

I can’t fairly care.

I’m invincible

In my waiting, too;

I’ve been nowhere

Already,

Yet everywhere

With you.

