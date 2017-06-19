The fidgety fox fondles the furtively turned fern—
From there, his dry eyes favor the neighbor’s wife;
But akin the kakapo’s dislike to learn,
His little head puts at risk his too-picnicky life:
A marauder of emotion, a joyless jackal;
His unnatural stink, stripe-to-skunk unique;
He’s the ferret’s face, the black on a grackle,
And his unnatural slink is sidewinder-oblique.
Of simplicity, the pigeon loves a windowed pie
And for pecks at the cherry will tuck a wing;
No-go-diggy-die, he may be pie for the fly
When fevered fists and all fury fall in with his fling.
—an allegory for more than it would seem
I had to look up grackle and kokopo. Being English, I’d never heard of either of them, so thought at first that it may be a nonsense rhyme, even though it made sense.
Grackles are well-known in my native Texas. They are harassingly obnoxious, visually discomforting, and I would never describe the noise they make as birdsong (my sincerest apologies, Robert Frost). More relevantly to the piece, they are opportunistic and, like crow but much less artful, they are blatantly aggressive thieves. As for the kakapo, I’ve met them only in zoos. But once you get past their odd looks, it’s important to understand that they are both flightless and of naturally limited intelligence…only because they live their lives absent a constant predatory challenge. In essence, they’ve become the easiest version of themselves. Works, perhaps, for the forgotten bird in New Zealand; but the heart of humankind has been thrown into the footstep of a wider path. Every day, Jane, we as a people forget our compasses and compassions…my fear is that, in so doing, we also will forget our wings and our direction.
Wonderful
Thank you, Charles! It’s meant to get inside your head a little…I appreciate you taking the time to post a comment.
