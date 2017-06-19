The fidgety fox fondles the furtively turned fern—

From there, his dry eyes favor the neighbor’s wife;

But akin the kakapo’s dislike to learn,

His little head puts at risk his too-picnicky life:

A marauder of emotion, a joyless jackal;

His unnatural stink, stripe-to-skunk unique;

He’s the ferret’s face, the black on a grackle,

And his unnatural slink is sidewinder-oblique.

Of simplicity, the pigeon loves a windowed pie

And for pecks at the cherry will tuck a wing;

No-go-diggy-die, he may be pie for the fly

When fevered fists and all fury fall in with his fling.

—an allegory for more than it would seem