sushecrets of a sensei

“Sushi me again, Dad.”

“I’d be skippingly glad to…

Not end this line with a preposition!

You’ve had six against my measly three,

And, though good grammar should levy

No heavy imposition on a father’s love,

I’m sure you’ll agree you already

Requisition the best of me,

My copper-headed dove.

Now please leave me be

With the last pea of soy,

Rice-diapered hamachi,

And the baby-poop wasabi

Only I seem not to be nasally above—

But, lovey, if you’re quick with your bamboo clicks,

I’d be fuller to sit back into your once-more joy

Than to steal that smile with my chopsticks.

Sushi you again, baby.”