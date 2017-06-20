sushecrets of a sensei

“Sushi me again, Dad.”
“I’d be skippingly glad to…
Not end this line with a preposition!
You’ve had six against my measly three,
And, though good grammar should levy
No heavy imposition on a father’s love,
I’m sure you’ll agree you already
Requisition the best of me,
My copper-headed dove.
Now please leave me be
With the last pea of soy,
Rice-diapered hamachi,
And the baby-poop wasabi
Only I seem not to be nasally above—
But, lovey, if you’re quick with your bamboo clicks,
I’d be fuller to sit back into your once-more joy
Than to steal that smile with my chopsticks.
Sushi you again, baby.”
Adorable
Thank you for the kindness in your comment, WD. This short piece was just a spontaneous whim, in honor of and good humor toward my girls, the younger two of three being quite fanatical connoisseurs of sushi. And it’s all my fault…
Hahahaha. And sharing the last bit. Your love shines through 😁
They are a stage unto themselves. And I’m a big, big fan. Love them without shade or shadow, it’s true.
