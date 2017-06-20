poetry

sushecrets of a sensei

Sushi me again..

by windstrewn
Comments 4

“Sushi me again, Dad.”

    “I’d be skippingly glad to…
    Not end this line with a preposition!
    You’ve had six against my measly three,
    And, though good grammar should levy
    No heavy imposition on a father’s love,
    I’m sure you’ll agree you already
    Requisition the best of me,
    My copper-headed dove.
    Now please leave me be
    With the last pea of soy,
    Rice-diapered hamachi,
    And the baby-poop wasabi
    Only I seem not to be nasally above—
    But, lovey, if you’re quick with your bamboo clicks,
    I’d be fuller to sit back into your once-more joy
    Than to steal that smile with my chopsticks.

    Sushi you again, baby.”

4 comments on “sushecrets of a sensei

    • windstrewn
      June 21, 2017

      Thank you for the kindness in your comment, WD. This short piece was just a spontaneous whim, in honor of and good humor toward my girls, the younger two of three being quite fanatical connoisseurs of sushi. And it’s all my fault…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: