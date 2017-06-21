poetry

mount melanchol

My heart has become gaunt of fate, my traipsing twisted.

by windstrewn
My heart has become gaunt of fate,
    My traipsing twisted;
  The air leaves my chest like
        Misted life at the Gate;
A rain-whisperer chastised by the sun for his chant—
            And choices.
        I can’t recall, and of too little strength to recant,
The footstrikes that’ve chipped me away,
    Cracked the day, come what has—
          Nevermind May
        Or its vernal and evicting warmth.
I’ve beaten back and angry-stirred the swarm
    Of sibilating voices;
  I’ve been lost to their lull
      And, by that lilt, mistaken to where Denali
          Dips to kiss my coldest crown,
      As she rips the blanket-sky from me.
I faint to tickle her icy toes,
    She knows to laugh me when I’m driven down;
        And to chill my marrow-bone
Until the hurt hurries on,
        Leaving me healingly alone,
    Of naked bent and broken along on her rocky scree—
            Renewed at null.

 Play this, as well, if music is your thing:

—from MoonRacer, a fellow and much more accomplished composer than I am. You can catch more of his absolutely fantastic stuff here: https://soundcloud.com/moonracer-1

2 comments on "mount melanchol

  1. Soul Gifts
    June 21, 2017

    Oh how these words, this poeming, resonates along my wind chilled marrow. I am left healingly alone. My traipsing heart has cracked the new day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • windstrewn
      June 21, 2017

      I am…relieved, Raili…that it found you where you are. To build a shelter, broken sticks are necessary. To build a ladder, the same is true. To find again who we are and should be, we have need to remain near the womb.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply

