mount melanchol

My heart has become gaunt of fate,

My traipsing twisted;

The air leaves my chest like

Misted life at the Gate;

A rain-whisperer chastised by the sun for his chant—

And choices.

I can’t recall, and of too little strength to recant,

The footstrikes that’ve chipped me away,

Cracked the day, come what has—

Nevermind May

Or its vernal and evicting warmth.

I’ve beaten back and angry-stirred the swarm

Of sibilating voices;

I’ve been lost to their lull

And, by that lilt, mistaken to where Denali

Dips to kiss my coldest crown,

As she rips the blanket-sky from me.

I faint to tickle her icy toes,

She knows to laugh me when I’m driven down;

And to chill my marrow-bone

Until the hurt hurries on,

Leaving me healingly alone,

Of naked bent and broken along on her rocky scree—

Renewed at null.

Play this, as well, if music is your thing:

—from MoonRacer, a fellow and much more accomplished composer than I am. You can catch more of his absolutely fantastic stuff here: https://soundcloud.com/moonracer-1