poetry

lens on a recluse

by windstrewn
Strange does fit the recluse,
    Dresses up a bit the riddle of it:
        The somehow extroverted introvert,
Who, for calm, cavorts from the couch in it.
    Far from friendless, he
                Unchooses the world’s insanity,
                    Unfurls his own berber fantasy
    On the ceiling of a daydream,
Vanishing into the weaving of it.

The world inside his head
    Is bigger than the world apart from it.
        His bed is Borealis-Basin-wide,
And, for dream, he’s willingly lost in it
    For what seems like days,
                Unfolding origami ripples
                    Underfoot of his racing away
    Into Morphean make-believe—
His boyish heart laughingly tossed in it.

Uninterruptedly,
    His thoughts are inside the inside-out box.
        His keys deadbolt the French freedom of it;
And, for range, he’s pardoned to speak rudely,
    Pace nudely in it,
                Uncork a presumed profundity
                    Underwritten by Verre de Merlot,
    And bloviate with Nobel blues—
Strange thinking, yeah, but less lonely in it.

  1. SauceBox
    July 10, 2017

    Very creative piece here! Love the picture to go along with it as well! You’ve got my follow. Check out my comedy blog and give it a follow if you like it!

