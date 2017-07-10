lens on a recluse

Strange does fit the recluse,

Dresses up a bit the riddle of it:

The somehow extroverted introvert,

Who, for calm, cavorts from the couch in it.

Far from friendless, he

Unchooses the world’s insanity,

Unfurls his own berber fantasy

On the ceiling of a daydream,

Vanishing into the weaving of it.

The world inside his head

Is bigger than the world apart from it.

His bed is Borealis-Basin-wide,

And, for dream, he’s willingly lost in it

For what seems like days,

Unfolding origami ripples

Underfoot of his racing away

Into Morphean make-believe—

His boyish heart laughingly tossed in it.

Uninterruptedly,

His thoughts are inside the inside-out box.

His keys deadbolt the French freedom of it;

And, for range, he’s pardoned to speak rudely,

Pace nudely in it,

Uncork a presumed profundity

Underwritten by Verre de Merlot,

And bloviate with Nobel blues—

Strange thinking, yeah, but less lonely in it.