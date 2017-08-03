Algae aglow—

I row against the littoral,

The literal a bow I cannot steady;

I’ve never been ready:

The gulf so guttural,

It pains me to scream a circle

‘Round the eddy.

She’s an interminable sea:

Her ceaseless rhythm pulverizes me

Until I’m velvet beneath her feet,

Until I’m billions of crystalline dreams.

A tread-upon afterthought,

I’ve fought four decades of demons

To be sought, bloodied-over.

Will there be a war for dirt?

The past has been a flirt with less—

And many wars say so.

