poetry

many wars

I've fought four decades of demons to be sought, bloodied-over...

by windstrewn
    Algae aglow—
I row against the littoral,
        The literal a bow I cannot steady;
I’ve never been ready:
    The gulf so guttural,
It pains me to scream a circle
        ‘Round the eddy.
She’s an interminable sea:
    Her ceaseless rhythm pulverizes me
Until I’m velvet beneath her feet,
        Until I’m billions of crystalline dreams.
A tread-upon afterthought,
    I’ve fought four decades of demons
To be sought, bloodied-over.
        Will there be a war for dirt?
The past has been a flirt with less—
            And many wars say so.

