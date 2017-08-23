I’ve a song in my chest:

It lingers like lace

About your serenaded neck,

Tip-toes a tickle-trace

Over your shoulders

To hold a naked note

At your trembling waist,

Lilts up a lyrical line

To finely cup your face,

And smolders on your smile

Like an aching crescendo.

I’ve sung you before

From unstaffed silence,

Played you from the passion-pit,

Loved you like I’d caught the tune—

But hadn’t yet.

Of musicological science,

I wouldn’t presume to know—

Though somehow it’s true.

Awhile it’s been

Since I’ve heard your hum,

Your whoever-wanded wind.

I want nothing more than to

Hark it come sweetly

And liftingly kiss me

Softly, sing-a-longly again.

ON THE WIND: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Google

Like this: Like Loading...