I’ve a song in my chest:
It lingers like lace
About your serenaded neck,
Tip-toes a tickle-trace
Over your shoulders
To hold a naked note
At your trembling waist,
Lilts up a lyrical line
To finely cup your face,
And smolders on your smile
Like an aching crescendo.
I’ve sung you before
From unstaffed silence,
Played you from the passion-pit,
Loved you like I’d caught the tune—
But hadn’t yet.
Of musicological science,
I wouldn’t presume to know—
Though somehow it’s true.
Awhile it’s been
Since I’ve heard your hum,
Your whoever-wanded wind.
I want nothing more than to
Hark it come sweetly
And liftingly kiss me
Softly, sing-a-longly again.
I hope you have found a tickle-trace of sing-a-longly again
I find it, and am whole, in hope and dream, Raili. Thank you…for adding your hope to mine; I'm bigger for it.
🙂
