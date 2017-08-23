poetry

from unstaffed silence

To hold a naked note at your trembling waist...

by windstrewn
Comments 3

I’ve a song in my chest:
    It lingers like lace
        About your serenaded neck,
            Tip-toes a tickle-trace
          Over your shoulders
To hold a naked note
    At your trembling waist,
        Lilts up a lyrical line
            To finely cup your face,
          And smolders on your smile
Like an aching crescendo.
    I’ve sung you before
        From unstaffed silence,
            Played you from the passion-pit,
          Loved you like I’d caught the tune—
But hadn’t yet.
    Of musicological science,
        I wouldn’t presume to know—
            Though somehow it’s true.
          Awhile it’s been
Since I’ve heard your hum,
    Your whoever-wanded wind.
        I want nothing more than to
             Hark it come sweetly
          And liftingly kiss me
    Softly, sing-a-longly again.

3 comments on “from unstaffed silence

  1. Soul Gifts
    August 24, 2017

    I hope you have found a tickle-trace of sing-a-longly again 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: