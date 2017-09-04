From jumping star to star,

Tempest-sailing a solar flare,

Lassoing the ice-hot comet

And wince-staring into the glare

Of all glory, my fireflies in a jar;

To loose the lid, I draw tempted-near,

Only to wring it rightly tight—

But to save them—

And, with them, come screaming down

As lost, aimless, otherworldly stones

Hurled from a thousand light-years afar,

Charring blue-skied atmosphere

With scorching passion and rebellious fear—

Back to earth we fall

Like a heaven-heavy inferno-ball.

I let them go.

I flail them in.

I ebb and flow

In the foreshadow of yesteryear.

I love them whole.

I love them away.

I love them back,

Yet so love them not to dare them stay.

My wings swing ‘round,

In full circle they whistle through the air,

Their singed tips sing in swirls of smoke—

And nothing is everywhere.

Ghosts becoming

On wishes of what-of-ing,

I pare a care to the core of one thing:

My love for them,

How I should cherish the dream

Where my heart’d be steady-lit

By the purity of their ready beam—

How that’s something

Worth star-jumping for—

Again and again, it would seem.

