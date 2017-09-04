poetry

ghosts becoming

I let them go. I flail them in.

by windstrewn
From jumping star to star,
Tempest-sailing a solar flare,
    Lassoing the ice-hot comet
          And wince-staring into the glare
  Of all glory, my fireflies in a jar;
To loose the lid, I draw tempted-near,
Only to wring it rightly tight—
    But to save them—
          And, with them, come screaming down
  As lost, aimless, otherworldly stones
Hurled from a thousand light-years afar,
Charring blue-skied atmosphere
    With scorching passion and rebellious fear—
          Back to earth we fall
  Like a heaven-heavy inferno-ball.
I let them go.
I flail them in.
    I ebb and flow
          In the foreshadow of yesteryear.
  I love them whole.
I love them away.
I love them back,
    Yet so love them not to dare them stay.
          My wings swing ‘round,
  In full circle they whistle through the air,
Their singed tips sing in swirls of smoke—
And nothing is everywhere.
    Ghosts becoming
          On wishes of what-of-ing,
  I pare a care to the core of one thing:
My love for them,
How I should cherish the dream
    Where my heart’d be steady-lit
          By the purity of their ready beam—
  How that’s something
Worth star-jumping for—
Again and again, it would seem.

