on jovian clouds

I’ve been reviewing my small catalog; this one keeps haunting me (in particular, the breaking through at 4:36). Thought I’d bring it forward again. While I like to tell stories, even in music, this one teaches me an old tale over again: Though dreams may be strange, we are not necessarily strangers in and to them, nor should we ever owe them even one flightless feather of fear.

