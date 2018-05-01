No, unstrange

And soundly sane,

Unweird and wise-constrained

Are most my thoughts.

I’m not all hopelessly left-brained:

My dreams have cots

And a fresh basin for wash;

Though stained they may be,

They’ve soap for the slosh.

But, like the kitten’s whisker,

I feel it.

I feel everything.

Every bite, every blister,

Every strum on the gossamer.

I unreel it

Because I want to watch it fly,

Flit the termagant sky,

Cut the wind that can’t be

Visibly cut.

And I know why;

I know why I need to reach for it:

Because I’m most alive

When it claws back into me,

Like chisel into stone,

Crack into bone;

The pierce of it sets me free.

The agony, the pain,

The rhymeless rain

Of joy stippling it all drop by drop;

I’m the fish flail-flopping

On ebbing waters

For one lucky lurch,

But to dive again and pass

The hook by,

Knowing on a look why

It invades my space.

These holes in my face

Are reason enough to swim alone.

But I don’t.

I won’t for the singular touch

Of much more than most are grateful.

I can’t be hateful…

Happiness was all along the kite.

On lesser nights, I’d risk miss the storm;

Damn the lightning

And damn the wind for want to

Set afire the form

Of all I’d wish in daydream.

I’ll instead keep warm by the whim of it.

Let others warn;

Let somebody else bleed by the thorn of it.

I’ve bled, I’ve hurt,

I’ve been caught crooked in the jowls of it;

But, not wholly me, it consumed

Only my fear—

I’ve bloodied-black towels to show for it.

Give me love.

Pour on the laughter.

Grace me, if not all jade,

More and more of it,

For unafraid have I become

Of the prickliest pretty;

Lay out before me spikes and brambles,

Shambles and pikes,

All pits for pitiful pity.

But, know me wisely well enough

To be sure I’m one for the throe of it;

Beauty’s not a luck-crazy find,

But a rest-from-bruises for the

Daringly quiet mind.

I know what I know,

And, through hellish heath or bitter briar,

I’ll don sleeves to dutch-hoe-go.

I’ve lost my uh-oh—

Lost it a long,

Long time ago.

