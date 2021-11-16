sky-pirates

What would I be,

Absent the esteem of your eyes

On me?

Nothing or, least if not less,

Strangely different, most probably:

A beastly jack-capped pirate with a jigsaw puzzle

In his mouth?

A gimp-legged, hound-chased miscreant casting orange

Thumbs to the south?

A rooftop pigeon-Yoda, mutely tucked

Into a nobody-looks-there, coo-hidden Quasimoto-slouch?

Or a drunken heart panhandling dimes

On the grassless corner into

A can’t-quit-now-pouch?

Maybe a bottomless black hole in the ground;

Elsewise, an out-of-the-woods Shyamalan-sound;

Or Snorkey too-absurdly laid to the tracks,

Snookered and bound?

Heaven knows, at times,

I’ve felt those ways,

And, some days, came close to being

One or all,

A slide for a fall,

Just one unanswered star-horned call

And I could’ve missed you screaming

At four-a.m. in a fit and bawl…

Before we walk, we crawl,

Then, almost overnight, become a sassin’ know-it-all.

And Daddies don’t cry?

Oh, but they do—

They ugly-do, baby,

And to self a thousand times die.

This one has damn sure

Done enough of it lovin’ on you,

Happiness hung in that clarity of tear,

Somewhere and deep-in, my fearless dear.

Crawl, walk, trip and ask me again uptightly why…

I don’t know everything, you’re right—

But this much is true,

Inasmuch as I’ve wanted it for us both:

It’s you who’s taught me to fly;

If I’m to be a pirate,

Let me be a good one ‘cross your bright sky.

—for nonner

