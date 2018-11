It’s sleep-stealingly unquiet in here.

Their laughter ricocheting still…

Bounding down the hall,

‘Longside their banshee-bickering.

I feel Lilliput-small again;

The night-light dour-flickering:

It shanks a Swift-shifting shadow

Into the electric bill…

Which I pretend is interesting

For near a hollow hour.

Daddy’s have Brobdingnagian dreams;

Though so gleams their slightest tear.

Previous Post:

Music: Monekeyshine

https://windstrewn.com/2018/10/28/monkeyshine/