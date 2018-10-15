Your keys now,

Mine when I was a kid;

Hard to believe it still plays like it did

When I lost even a spanked-butt-bid

For overdue homework to it.

You yawny-eye-begged

That I thread a lullaby through it,

So I cracked my knuckles

And finger-glid you a sonnet upon it.

You’re no insomniac, my foxglove;

I found you forty-winking five bars in:

Flying, singing into the wind,

Abound on bluebonnets, who knows?

But as milky-way-gone as you were,

I couldn’t stop playing,

For I, too, was rest-awaying woes.

Oh, Spunkheart,

However our waking goes,

If even fruit-looped and burnt-toast then,

To cherish you is akin to Seuss’s art.

Daydreamingly your dad,

I’ll love you unending-so—

Letting go’ll be the impossible part.

—for Nonner

© 2018, photograph by J. Horner, Windstrewn and Windstrewn.com, All Rights Reserved

