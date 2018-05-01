cirque d’aigre-doux

At the end, I winced;

You had me near-convinced

I was worthless.

So desensitized

To proof otherwise,

I missed that you were mirthless.

I fell far for lies;

You were all of why

I dared to join the circus.

Your inveigling eyes

Were my trapeze,

My tiger tamed at your knees;

For the pantomime sighs

And joker-rouge smile,

I was caged all the while.

It was but guise and guile;

I hid the hints.

I’ve loved you reluctantly since—

Though none of us are faultless,

Mine much at risk,

I’m dumb, dauntless or both in this:

Give me the flinch of fervid whips,

Grounded and sore,

In loving myself more

Than you did.

