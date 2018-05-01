cirque d’aigre-doux

At the end, I winced;
You had me near-convinced
I was worthless.
So desensitized
To proof otherwise,
I missed that you were mirthless.
I fell far for lies;
You were all of why
I dared to join the circus.
Your inveigling eyes
Were my trapeze,
My tiger tamed at your knees;
For the pantomime sighs
And joker-rouge smile,
I was caged all the while.
It was but guise and guile;
I hid the hints.
I’ve loved you reluctantly since—
Though none of us are faultless,
Mine much at risk,
I’m dumb, dauntless or both in this:
Give me the flinch of fervid whips,
Grounded and sore,
In loving myself more
Than you did.
