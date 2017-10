I break with diction

To shoulder-pin tradition

Alienating

They may well call me

I’ve the oddest affliction

To rhyme untimely

It’s all but slimy

Sea-sunken dereliction

Stalk-borne and grimy

I still sail the same

Under-bow through salt-friction

I’m drowned with no name

But just as fiction

I’ll arrive the way I came

A contradiction

