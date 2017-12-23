poetry

when kissed by less

Not all fights are with fists.

by windstrewn
Comments 0

      One cliché may well say:
  Every day has its ever-nearing night;
    But it’s well-enough true in spite
Of all we might do just to cry-cringe it away.

            —

    Darksome rains,
          They’ll come.
        Worrisome manes,
      They’ll wet-whip in the reins
    Of a doldrum dreary.
              Unwelcome the pain
    May be and then some,
      But the wash of it makes
        Soapy the chain,
          And cheery-more is the heart
    Who slips from it.

            —

      Not all fights are with fists,
  Not all hope-dared dawns are cloudlessly bright;
    And when you’re kissed by less amidst it,
Wonder-long why you were gifted your children’s light.

Previous Post:
    Life/Poetry/Randomness: All The Tortures (Excerpt)
        https://windstrewn.com/2017/12/20/all-the-tortures-excerpt/

0 comments on “when kissed by less

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: