when kissed by less

One cliché may well say:

Every day has its ever-nearing night;

But it’s well-enough true in spite

Of all we might do just to cry-cringe it away.

—

Darksome rains,

They’ll come.

Worrisome manes,

They’ll wet-whip in the reins

Of a doldrum dreary.

Unwelcome the pain

May be and then some,

But the wash of it makes

Soapy the chain,

And cheery-more is the heart

Who slips from it.

—

Not all fights are with fists,

Not all hope-dared dawns are cloudlessly bright;

And when you’re kissed by less amidst it,

Wonder-long why you were gifted your children’s light.

