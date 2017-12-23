One cliché may well say:
Every day has its ever-nearing night;
But it’s well-enough true in spite
Of all we might do just to cry-cringe it away.
—
Darksome rains,
They’ll come.
Worrisome manes,
They’ll wet-whip in the reins
Of a doldrum dreary.
Unwelcome the pain
May be and then some,
But the wash of it makes
Soapy the chain,
And cheery-more is the heart
Who slips from it.
—
Not all fights are with fists,
Not all hope-dared dawns are cloudlessly bright;
And when you’re kissed by less amidst it,
Wonder-long why you were gifted your children’s light.
Previous Post:
Life/Poetry/Randomness: All The Tortures (Excerpt)
https://windstrewn.com/2017/12/20/all-the-tortures-excerpt/
0 comments on “when kissed by less”