throwback: 2007: the dream of words

Hope bore you home and when you came,

Mystery fell

And broke open wide,

Spilling whim and warmth and wash of wonder

Through your perfect crack in my chest:

An almond-eyed reflection, yet unique,

A sneak of mirrored miracle,

Where even the chimerical—

The expectation that so highly, so brightly,

So rightly shimmered—

Was shattered into shards

And at once outshone.

Blood of my blood,

Bone of my bone,

Belonging to the honor of hopes unknown,

Yet enough my own to have had opened for me

Portals into high promised places

And staircases up which my joy would fly.

An event, heaven-sent, across my soul,

You are purest emotion in cresting waves,

An inundating praise,

Evocatively deep,

So total it enfolds all of me,

Cleanses all I yearn to be,

Inspires stillness and silences science,

Turning all that is known in on itself

To become a single lash-loosed tear of sweetest truth

And a quivering kiss of fearful courage

Upon your cheek—

Roseate, meek and still too tender

For more than the none-gentler touch.

So hard to chase,

Harder to catch,

Hardest to keep,

It could be said of the wind,

And only then with a child’s imagination;

Yet I hold it, I do—

O, how I hold it when I hold you,

Treasure in my chest the breath it brings,

For such is to hold dear

The staying here in livingly loving you,

That I might have that air for song and find

Just one of my simply hummed harmonies

Lifted like a score of saintly symphonies

By the grace and the gift,

The gilt and the glory,

The grandeur of all you are to me.

You are beauty;

You are bounty;

You are every humility infinitely multiplied

By my very best moment in life.

To love you—

Just to bespeak the chance—

Is an expanse of the very rarest riches,

The wealth of worlds safekept in your eyes.

And though such thoughts are as songbirds

Penned onto a perch in the heart,

Where language, at times, truly tries

To survey them with lens of lyric,

You are beyond any tele-poetic gleam:

To love you can be only the dream of words—

Only the dream of words.

—for kj, 06.17.2007