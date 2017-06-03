sandbox souvenirs

WINDSTREWN

In myriad ways, now and since,

I’m less a formidable force than then,

When I was Icarus on a banana-seat Schwinn,

A Double Dragon defeater on fifty cents,

A baleful Blackfoot in dun buckskin,

Or a Ranger with hardened steel in his chin.

Deep thoughts were enumerated tootsie pop licks

Or scissor-splitting spit-clogged pixie sticks;

Didn’t take it too hard on a Sadie Hawkins miss—

Holding hands was adventurous, never mind a kiss;

And wouldn’t make too much of the little pinpricks

A bully might brandish against a simple bliss.

Miss Welch taught me cursive for counted naught;

Miss Bryant once jacked me to my toes by an ear

(I feigned half-deaf-to-left for the rest of that year);

Principal Eubanks had the handle on a hardwood swat

And kept my mother’s work-number too damn near—

My heart pocketed it all as a sandbox souvenir.

There seemed less to lose and…