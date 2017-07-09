You were
Unexpected;
You fell on hard
Like a squall.
You took everything
Short of all
And, in ten seconds,
Whipped it to a whirlwind;
You tooled it to a tailspin
And faked my death,
Pulled the breath from my lungs.
You spun me ‘round
And pinned me down
To the corners of my sheets;
In my chest and since, I’ve ten
Missed beats for the eleventh one.
As with a ladder, I race the rungs
From dungeon to fearful sun,
For open air—
And you are there.
Behind and before me,
Everywhere I look,
Your whispering brown eyes
Levitate me
Above the lies and crooks
Of Heart;
You reach in to set me free.
You elevate me
Into skies unknown,
Across starfields
I’ve not yet
Flown.
open air
You...pulled the breath from my lungs.
0 comments on “open air”