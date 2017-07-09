poetry

open air

You...pulled the breath from my lungs.

by windstrewn
Comments 0

You were
    Unexpected;
          You fell on hard
            Like a squall.
            You took everything
          Short of all
        And, in ten seconds,
      Whipped it to a whirlwind;
    You tooled it to a tailspin
  And faked my death,
Pulled the breath from my lungs.
You spun me ‘round
      And pinned me down
            To the corners of my sheets;
              In my chest and since, I’ve ten
          Missed beats for the eleventh one.
            As with a ladder, I race the rungs
        From dungeon to fearful sun,
          For open air—
      And you are there.
        Behind and before me,
    Everywhere I look,
      Your whispering brown eyes
  Levitate me
    Above the lies and crooks
Of Heart;
You reach in to set me free.
  You elevate me
    Into skies unknown,
        Across starfields
              I’ve not yet
                  Flown.

0 comments on “open air

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: