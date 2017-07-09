You were

Unexpected;

You fell on hard

Like a squall.

You took everything

Short of all

And, in ten seconds,

Whipped it to a whirlwind;

You tooled it to a tailspin

And faked my death,

Pulled the breath from my lungs.

You spun me ‘round

And pinned me down

To the corners of my sheets;

In my chest and since, I’ve ten

Missed beats for the eleventh one.

As with a ladder, I race the rungs

From dungeon to fearful sun,

For open air—

And you are there.

Behind and before me,

Everywhere I look,

Your whispering brown eyes

Levitate me

Above the lies and crooks

Of Heart;

You reach in to set me free.

You elevate me

Into skies unknown,

Across starfields

I’ve not yet

Flown.

