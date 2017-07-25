dolor cordis

poetry

by windstrewn
                                        It menaces me,
                                        Built on broken brick
                                      And creakingly;
                                    It rhymes its rack-and-ruin rise
                                  To the hope in my glacé eyes,
                                Stares dauntless-on,
                                Dares down my desires,
                                Shadow-mires all I’ve found.
                                  It folds and flakes
                                  And crumble-falls
Until every dream is razed and ravaged dolls
On a war-caked mound of remnant walls.
    There, I set the cloth
    And pour the tea—
    As its hammer
Chisels the chair in me.

  1. Soul Gifts
    July 25, 2017

    There is simplicity and beauty in that chair 🙂

