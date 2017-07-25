It menaces me,
Built on broken brick
And creakingly;
It rhymes its rack-and-ruin rise
To the hope in my glacé eyes,
Stares dauntless-on,
Dares down my desires,
Shadow-mires all I’ve found.
It folds and flakes
And crumble-falls
Until every dream is razed and ravaged dolls
On a war-caked mound of remnant walls.
There, I set the cloth
And pour the tea—
As its hammer
Chisels the chair in me.
dolor cordis
There is simplicity and beauty in that chair 🙂
I’ve long believed that simplicity is the very essence of beauty, Raili…thank you for keeping me company!
🙂
