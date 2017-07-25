dolor cordis

It menaces me,

Built on broken brick

And creakingly;

It rhymes its rack-and-ruin rise

To the hope in my glacé eyes,

Stares dauntless-on,

Dares down my desires,

Shadow-mires all I’ve found.

It folds and flakes

And crumble-falls

Until every dream is razed and ravaged dolls

On a war-caked mound of remnant walls.

There, I set the cloth

And pour the tea—

As its hammer

Chisels the chair in me.

