three girls: jazzy lou

A father says much—

Though it will never be enough—

And, oft in his own way, far more thinks than says

On the importance of his waking

And the great gravity of love.

If there be literal power in what

He should ever-strive to carve from himself

And, of that handmade gift, patiently impart,

It would be that you hold tight

To your precious, daring, contemplative heart.

Nature searches and knows you, dove,

Through and through to the very pulse of truth

And kneels for all that’s just and good in this world:

Upon approaching its roiling edge,

If even your weakest whim but wanted it to,

The sea would calm for your quiet eyes

And gently roll away from you;

Jazzy Lou would be a song

The gulls would sing,

And on unfolded wing you’d be carried on

To where the purest belong;

The angry sun would sting no more,

But warm away the sad day’s salt and ice,

Suffice the kindest smile across hope’s many faces—

Baby, you’re above, beyond, and yet the best reason for,

Even the most beautiful places.

