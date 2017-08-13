gossamer in the crown

Of curses, calluses and diligent craft,

Your cozy corner was squared and coped;

Strung you are in void of draft

Among that adornment of scroll-work sloped,

Hassle-fitted, slow-hand-hewn;

Anchored in the first fillet

And swaylessly to the height of moulded cap,

Just beneath your cyma-recta roof,

You hung so daintily a delicate deathtrap—

Spun such an oddest, spartanly modest, hubris-mummifying home.

A creature hidden in the comfort as proof

Friends are over for dinner just once;

Rare they are who fly aloof,

But you’re an opportunist for gone-wrong stunts.

And, for that, I’m in-factly thankful:

I hate the fly, loathe the gnat

And would swat a lion for a mosquito,

Take to swinging a Louisville bat

At any sting beyond my gimp aikido—

The enemy of my enemy is my friend, maybe-so it then.

As I you, leave me to live on your ceiling

And, between us, well enough alone.

If you mirror the feeling,

Neither of us need unass our throne;

We earned it in work and it owes us rest.

I won’t ask you to come down

If you won’t ask me to broom with bristles up;

Your gossamer can reign in my crown

If you’ll not sip my dreams from your silken cup—

Left you are to lord overhead; left am I to better make my bed.