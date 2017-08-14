Maybe it doesn’t matter

If you do right.

Perchance, it’s just

A believe-right thing.

Maybe it’s a mood ring

‘Round the soul:

Purplish, greenish,

Of ever-shifting hue—

Such that you’re left

To guess it’s, eh, a border on blue.

You know better than you,

But true knows to the letter.

Perhaps what takes you near to whole

Is a glance on anything

That makes you smile,

A chance at comfort,

Keeps you tight against

The sweat of effort,

Even though you’ve found it

And don’t know it:

To believe you can overcome,

To trust you’re more countless

Than the sum

Of your misalignments.

Dark days, yes—

Oh, they will come!

Biting, blood-letting at the eye-tooth;

And you will slake with them on your

Over-simplified consignments,

Your overly prismatic projection of the truth—

While starving on the scratching rakes,

The leafless takes

From your random garden.

You’ll sleuth what was already known:

You were grown even as you

Fell to the ignorance

Of your youth.

You don’t add water to love

And, suddenly, it is;

You lay down years of tears—

And, maybe, possibly never,

It will fizz and effervesce

Into what was all along meant

Of that first kiss.

In this, hope will hope

That tomorrow will’ve went

The way paved in pain

By yesterday.

But maybe it won’t.

Maybe it shouldn’t.

To give up now, I say don’t.

Shall we color the cow?

To confuse black-on-white, I wouldn’t.

