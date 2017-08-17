Question me?

That answer ain’t easy.

I’m beaten down

When we start;

On a frown, take heart—

The firelit tale is queasy.

I’ve been torn apart

From the beginning;

Yet, truth’ll catch you grinning

Through the ninth inning,

When heartache punched it through

The roof of my best dream.

I’m less than I seem,

But more, it’s true.

I’m the shifting shore

In the hurricane,

The lore of Orleans,

Painted in pain,

Tattered jeans,

Knee-deep in the rain

Of torn tin-roof-leans.

Still, I’m unbroken.

I’m unspoken for.

I’m why love has a chance.

I’m the washed pants

From the soil of disloyalty.

But I’m free from chain

And the left lane of quick.

Call me sick,

Call me the footstool

Of your assumed royalty.

Light the wick

Of ill-gotten wool,

And watch me shine,

Watch me see

My reflection in the pale light

Of others’ arrogancy.

Let me be all your sight

Cannot believe,

And more than that bitter-root wine.

My joy will be,

Though you grieve,

That I knew, somehow,

To stand upright,

Steer the plow,

And make of nothing

From the empty weave

You’ve woven for me.

I’m nobody

And scrapingly poor

‘Neath that languishingly low bar;

Yet, for my dusky plea,

Every last and scarcest star

Beckons me

To soar.

