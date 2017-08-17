Question me?
That answer ain’t easy.
I’m beaten down
When we start;
On a frown, take heart—
The firelit tale is queasy.
I’ve been torn apart
From the beginning;
Yet, truth’ll catch you grinning
Through the ninth inning,
When heartache punched it through
The roof of my best dream.
I’m less than I seem,
But more, it’s true.
I’m the shifting shore
In the hurricane,
The lore of Orleans,
Painted in pain,
Tattered jeans,
Knee-deep in the rain
Of torn tin-roof-leans.
Still, I’m unbroken.
I’m unspoken for.
I’m why love has a chance.
I’m the washed pants
From the soil of disloyalty.
But I’m free from chain
And the left lane of quick.
Call me sick,
Call me the footstool
Of your assumed royalty.
Light the wick
Of ill-gotten wool,
And watch me shine,
Watch me see
My reflection in the pale light
Of others’ arrogancy.
Let me be all your sight
Cannot believe,
And more than that bitter-root wine.
My joy will be,
Though you grieve,
That I knew, somehow,
To stand upright,
Steer the plow,
And make of nothing
From the empty weave
You’ve woven for me.
I’m nobody
And scrapingly poor
‘Neath that languishingly low bar;
Yet, for my dusky plea,
Every last and scarcest star
Beckons me
To soar.
