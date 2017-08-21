Maybe you’ve never seen

A man lose his hope

In the smoke of misfortune.

It’s possible the rake

Sheltered that seed for you:

That cold hour lonely-awake,

When the work was more

Than a whistle while-ya,

More than the cornhusk tan

Below a merciless dusk-in-blue.

Trustier than Papaw’s promise-ta,

It’s right next to true

That you arc out before the wheel

Like an unharvested backroad.

Stalk-stretched for the zenith-sun,

Lash-alive and yearningly surreal,

Begging to be brought up

From the row you’ve been laid in.

Love’ll water your wilt,

Fill your cup with what’s to be won

From that sweat-beaten-brow heat.

It’ll kiss your sweet desire

And rob rest from the undone

Night you’ve gone to waist-high wade in—

Bathed there, abandonedly bare,

Stared-upon in all wonder by him,

In the passion of prairie fire.

