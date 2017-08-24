You gave me everything,

Yet nailed me to nothing.

You wept me wondering,

To rare things chained:

The absence of anything

But purest pain

And whatever else raw-remained.

You weren’t ashamed—

But I was.

Perhaps, you should’ve been.

From nothing, I made something.

In that odd thing, I met myself.

Off the shelf and on Reynolds-tin,

I made supper for one;

It starved me then.

So I ate from it twice.

By thrice, I was sparingly sustained.

Of burnt bread maintained,

Lone-fed on thin-hope—

One part alive, what-parts dead—

I fought-up that fray-ridden rope

To the truth-lit ring

Of all you’d hidden overhead.

Lifted onto earth,

Lost-boyish into sky,

Racingly, now, am I wholeheartedly

Open-eyed and freedom-tread.

I could hate you for it,

Yet love you jaded-still—

While fast-thanking

You away instead.

