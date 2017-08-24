You gave me everything,
Yet nailed me to nothing.
You wept me wondering,
To rare things chained:
The absence of anything
But purest pain
And whatever else raw-remained.
You weren’t ashamed—
But I was.
Perhaps, you should’ve been.
From nothing, I made something.
In that odd thing, I met myself.
Off the shelf and on Reynolds-tin,
I made supper for one;
It starved me then.
So I ate from it twice.
By thrice, I was sparingly sustained.
Of burnt bread maintained,
Lone-fed on thin-hope—
One part alive, what-parts dead—
I fought-up that fray-ridden rope
To the truth-lit ring
Of all you’d hidden overhead.
Lifted onto earth,
Lost-boyish into sky,
Racingly, now, am I wholeheartedly
Open-eyed and freedom-tread.
I could hate you for it,
Yet love you jaded-still—
While fast-thanking
You away instead.
reynolds-tin
