reynolds-tin

It starved me then. So I ate from it twice.

by windstrewn
You gave me everything,
  Yet nailed me to nothing.
        You wept me wondering,
    To rare things chained:
          The absence of anything
      But purest pain
            And whatever else raw-remained.
        You weren’t ashamed—
              But I was.
        Perhaps, you should’ve been.
                From nothing, I made something.
          In that odd thing, I met myself.
                  Off the shelf and on Reynolds-tin,
          I made supper for one;
                    It starved me then.
          So I ate from it twice.
                    By thrice, I was sparingly sustained.
          Of burnt bread maintained,
                  Lone-fed on thin-hope—
          One part alive, what-parts dead—
                I fought-up that fray-ridden rope
        To the truth-lit ring
              Of all you’d hidden overhead.
        Lifted onto earth,
            Lost-boyish into sky,
      Racingly, now, am I wholeheartedly
          Open-eyed and freedom-tread.
    I could hate you for it,
        Yet love you jaded-still—
  While fast-thanking
You away instead.

