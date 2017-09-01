Over the straightest crooked finger,

He heart-sternly always said:

Choose to bear your battles, lad;

Take care to make your bed;

Wake wide-eyed to war

For the purest sake of peace;

And, in peace, brave to pray

For war never-more,

For the links to lose their rattles bad;

Face down, find the sky;

Face up, stand your ground;

Stay the hell away from why

And hold tight-to-chest your when;

Thank rain for a thunderclap,

For a crack in your chip and crown,

Remembering where you’ve been;

When burlap is all there is for nap,

Grow fonder still of a ruffle;

Life’ll callous like saddle-leather,

But each moment is so very supple—

And, if you’ll weigh it right,

Ever-fair as a feather.

