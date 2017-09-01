Over the straightest crooked finger,
He heart-sternly always said:
Choose to bear your battles, lad;
Take care to make your bed;
Wake wide-eyed to war
For the purest sake of peace;
And, in peace, brave to pray
For war never-more,
For the links to lose their rattles bad;
Face down, find the sky;
Face up, stand your ground;
Stay the hell away from why
And hold tight-to-chest your when;
Thank rain for a thunderclap,
For a crack in your chip and crown,
Remembering where you’ve been;
When burlap is all there is for nap,
Grow fonder still of a ruffle;
Life’ll callous like saddle-leather,
But each moment is so very supple—
And, if you’ll weigh it right,
Ever-fair as a feather.
Heart-sternly – such a wonderful, descriptive word for the content to follow! Dad’s are wise.
As a dad, I hope to be, Raili. I never truly knew mine. But I did know my Papaw, and he knew me long before I did.
