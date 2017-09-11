Your skin:
Flush,
Rousingly red;
Goosebumps, they rush
Up to meet my tongue.
Your pulse is thin—
But blanket-lush—
And wantingly spread.
Your nape, needingly plush,
A ready rung;
We climb to where you are,
A thousand laid-to raids
You exhale;
This siege is a pale
Remembrance
Of tripped-upon passion,
Of a youth-buried light-of-star—
Your salted instance,
A glinting bastion.
Tremblingly,
We wade
Into that irresistible gleam;
All but gone, we fade
Into wakeful dream.
Previous Post:
Previous Post:
Poetry: Ghosts Becoming
https://windstrewn.com/2017/09/04/ghosts-becoming/
0 comments on “glinting bastion”