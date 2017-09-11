music poetry

glinting bastion

Your salted instance, a glinting bastion.

by windstrewn
Comments 0

Your skin:
    Flush,
      Rousingly red;
      Goosebumps, they rush
    Up to meet my tongue.
  Your pulse is thin—
  But blanket-lush—
    And wantingly spread.
          Your nape, needingly plush,
                A ready rung;
                We climb to where you are,
              A thousand laid-to raids
            You exhale;
          This siege is a pale
        Remembrance
      Of tripped-upon passion,
      Of a youth-buried light-of-star—
        Your salted instance,
              A glinting bastion.
                      Tremblingly,
                                We wade
                                  Into that irresistible gleam;
                                   All but gone, we fade
                              Into wakeful dream.

Previous Post:
Previous Post:
    Poetry: Ghosts Becoming
        https://windstrewn.com/2017/09/04/ghosts-becoming/

0 comments on “glinting bastion

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: