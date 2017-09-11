Your skin:

Flush,

Rousingly red;

Goosebumps, they rush

Up to meet my tongue.

Your pulse is thin—

But blanket-lush—

And wantingly spread.

Your nape, needingly plush,

A ready rung;

We climb to where you are,

A thousand laid-to raids

You exhale;

This siege is a pale

Remembrance

Of tripped-upon passion,

Of a youth-buried light-of-star—

Your salted instance,

A glinting bastion.

Tremblingly,

We wade

Into that irresistible gleam;

All but gone, we fade

Into wakeful dream.

